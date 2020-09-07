The Mowgli’s, Eivør, and More Headline This Week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream

We’re getting back to our live music roots this week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream after doing everything from hosting a video game giveaway to interviewing Kah-Lo live on the stream last week — which is still available on Twitch for a bit longer and will eventually live permanently on YouTube.

This week, we’ve got a Labor Day party with Zeke Thomas (who NBA fans might recognize as Isiah Thomas’ son), a live set from Eivør, a discussion with the Mowgli’s, and much more.

As always, check out both Twitter and Instagram for any changes and don’t forget to subscribe to our Twitch with the free one you get with Amazon Prime to have the full experience.

When the time comes, you can join us at twitch.tv/spinmag. For now, just take a peek at the full schedule below.