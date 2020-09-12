News \
Mick Jagger, Ziggy Marley and More Pay Tribute to Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert
Ska and reggae legend passed away at age 77
After news of Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert’s death broke on Friday night, musicians took to social media to pay respect and share memories of the iconic Toots and the Maytals singer.
“So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing,” Mick Jagger wrote on Twitter. “When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment – he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.”
Ziggy Marley called the ska and reggae legend a “father figure” in an emotional post. “The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect,” he tweeted. “He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL”
The Hibbert family confirmed Toots’ death on his social media channels. “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica,” the statement said. He was 77 years old.
See more tributes to Toots below.