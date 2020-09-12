Mick Jagger, Ziggy Marley and More Pay Tribute to Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert

After news of Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert’s death broke on Friday night, musicians took to social media to pay respect and share memories of the iconic Toots and the Maytals singer.

“So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing,” Mick Jagger wrote on Twitter. “When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment – he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.”

Ziggy Marley called the ska and reggae legend a “father figure” in an emotional post. “The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect,” he tweeted. “He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL”

The Hibbert family confirmed Toots’ death on his social media channels. “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica,” the statement said. He was 77 years old.

See more tributes to Toots below.

So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment – he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world. pic.twitter.com/CAs9VF4X41 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 12, 2020

The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect. He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL 😢 pic.twitter.com/zIofrbYZU0 — Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley) September 12, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Toots Hibbert. He was an early originator of Ska, Rock Steady and Reggae. Prayers and thoughts with his family and loved ones. God bless his soul.@tootsmaytals #tootshibbert pic.twitter.com/qis9ZPd7Xy — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) September 12, 2020

Rest in peace Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert, 1942-2020. @tootsmaytals supported The Who on their 1975 US tour. Toots released a new album, Got To Be Tough, last month on the @JamaicaTrojan label. pic.twitter.com/y6XFyyKpGA — The Who (@TheWho) September 12, 2020

I’d like to send my condolences to the Hibbert family for my dear friend Toots Hibbert who passed away on Friday. I have very happy memories of playing with him, a lovely man and a great talent. Here we are talking about his song ‘Pressure Drop’: https://t.co/uBph4Skerj — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) September 12, 2020

Rest in Peace Tootshttps://t.co/padNuuiNYQ — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) September 12, 2020

We have just heard that the legend Toots sadly passed away yesterday. A statement from his family read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital pic.twitter.com/dL3sd08NBt — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) September 12, 2020

RIP! Toots Hibbert, Reggae Pioneer Who Infused Genre With Soul, Dead at 77 https://t.co/EEAnTd0zjZ — Living Colour (@LivingColour) September 12, 2020