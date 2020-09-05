Mick Jagger and Jimmy Page Can’t Agree on Where ‘Scarlet’ Was Recorded

The Rolling Stones have been rolling out remixes of their previously unreleased single “Scarlet” from the likes of the Killers and the War on Drugs, but Mick Jagger and Jimmy Page, who’s featured on the 1974 track, can’t seem to agree on where the original was recorded. The Stones frontman swears it was done at Olympic Studios in London, while the Led Zeppelin guitarist insists it was Ronnie Wood’s basement, though he hadn’t yet joined the Rolling Stones’ lineup at that point. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger had this to say about the session:

“I spoke to [Jimmy Page] the other day. I said, ‘I’m sure we did that at Olympic.’ He said, ‘No, no I remember it really well. We did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s weird, why isn’t Ronnie on it, then?’ Ronnie’s not a shy guitarist or bass player or anything. He said, ‘No, we definitely did it in Ronnie Wood’s basement.’ He remembered it really well. So that’s me, Keith, and Jimmy….”

In a recent statement about the song, Keith Richards gave his own version of how the song came to be. “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session,” he said. “They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track; it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.‘”

Long story short, no one seems to have the same memory about the session. Gotta love the ’70s.