In advance of his upcoming debut solo effort, Serptine Prison, due Oct. 16, The National singer Matt Berninger will debut the video for “One More Second” in a livestream today (Sept. 23).

Berninger will host an online cocktail hour—dubbed Cocktail Seconds with Matt Berninger — along with special guests video director Chris Sgroi and his actor/director brother, Tom Berninger, discussing the making of the video.

The video itself features in a studio, some live footage and shows off some snazzy dance moves in the process.

Check it out below that conversation and the video below.

“I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation,” Berninger said of the song in a statement. “I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

The frontman released the song “One More Second” on Sept. 10, the title track to his solo album in April and “Distant Axis” in July.