It’s official. Madonna’s biopic isn’t just an Instagram illusion. The pop legend, who has shared photos and even an Instagram Live session with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, will be directing her own biopic. She’s also co-writing it with Cody as well.

The currently untitled film will delve deep into her five-decade career and will go beyond just her music career.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and Universal will distribute it.

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said. “I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.”

This isn’t Madonna’s first foray onto the big screen. She’s previously starred in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), A League of Their Own (1992) and Evita (1996), which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

There is no release date for the film yet.

Earlier this year, Madonna had to cancel her Madame X tour due to a knee injury. She’s also been very active on Instagram, where she revealed that she had COVID-19.