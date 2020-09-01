Lana Del Rey Shares Update on New Album Chemtrails Over the Country Club

It didn’t take long for Lana Del Rey to return to music.

We’re approaching the release of her spoken-word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which is slated to drop on Sept. 29, but Del Rey shared an update on Chemtrails Over the Country Club that she said was due out this month.

In an Instagram post from the “very contained set, Del Rey said that she’s in the process of filming a video for the title track. Del Rey also said that before that song is available, she will be releasing another song titled “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.”

“I love the record, and I love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you soon. Probably in 2030,” she said in the clip. “Just kidding. See you in 2029.”

Del Rey also added that the album would be coming “soon.”

Her previous proper album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, was released last year. Read our review of it here.