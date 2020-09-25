Kelsy Karter and More Headline SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream Next Week

It’s Friday and we’re hitting you with a double shot of streaming today courtesy of the Swedish rockers in Solence and a live celebration with LUVK and VenessaMichaels on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream. We’ve also already seen electrifying sets from the Foxies, Akinyemi, Irontom, and the Happy Fits (all of which are still on Twitch for another week or so before they move to our YouTube page).

Since we like to look toward the future, we’re already going to let you know what we’ve got in store for next week.

Lumer and Skofee will kick things off on Monday and Tuesday, and then Kelsy Karter will take over the stream live on Wednesday ahead of the release of her latest album, Missing Person, on Friday. Thursday evening will be a very special production from Luna Aura, and we close things out with one of our favorite Aussies, Running Touch.

Of course, there’s always the chance we add an unannounced guest in there, so you’ll want to check both Twitter and Instagram for any information on that front. Don’t forget to show us (and the artists) some love by subscribing to our Twitch with the free subscription available from Amazon Prime for the best experience, and we’ll see you at twitch.tv/spinmag when it’s showtime.

See the full schedule below.