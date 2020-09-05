Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Has Cost Him Over $6 Million

Running for president isn’t cheap when you’re paying out of pocket, and Kanye West has shelled out more than $6.7 million for his campaign, according to a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission. That hefty price tag might have something to do with the fact that the rapper’s only received $11,472.66 in outside contributions.

A big chunk of that is going to consulting firms (notably Fortified Consulting, which shares the same address as Republican consulting firm Lincoln Strategy Group), to help get Ye’s name on the ballot. And that plan isn’t going great. As Consequence of Sound points out, West’s name is currently only on the ballot in 10 states after he was kicked off a handful of others, including his home state of Illinois.

And that’s not where his trouble ends, either. As of Friday, West was polling at just 2% with voters in the 18-34 age demographic. Last month, it was reported that the Birthday Party candidate’s numbers were just as dismal with Black voters (“No Option” was polling higher). So if it’s true that the Republican Party is helping West out in an attempt to play spoiler to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, they might want to try a little harder, because it’s not looking good.