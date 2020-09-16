Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Award in Latest Tweetstorm

It’s never a dull day if you follow Kanye West on Twitter.

After spending parts of Tuesday and Wednesday railing against Universal Music Group (his label) and Sony ATV publishing — calling it “modern day slavery” — in an attempt to get ownership of his recording masters, presidential candidate West shared a video where he’s urinating on one of his Grammys.

Yes, you read correctly. And it’s not very presidential either!

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

On Tuesday, West first tweeted about his demands to be released from his contract and shared a photo of Prince and mentioned Michael Jackson as he fights to regain his masters. He also railed against the business interests of the fashion industry as well.

“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” he tweeted ahead sharing the photos of the contract.

Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time West has been at odds with his label and publisher. In 2019, he sued both of them for unpaid royalties.

It’s been a rollercoaster few months for West. He declared he was running for president on July 4 (but is only polling at 2%) and then promised to release a new album, which has yet to come out. Since then, he’s been kicked off voting ballots in several states due to a number of issues. He was also sued for copyright infringement by MyChannel.

See some of his tweets below.

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I wonder if Universal gonna call me … I promise I have more ideas … I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020