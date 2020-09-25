News \
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver Performs ’22 (OVER S∞∞N)’ on Late Show
Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival launched voting initiative earlier this week
In the last week, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver has raised the stakes in helping get out the vote. His Eaux Claires Festival launched a voting initiative earlier this week where if Wisconsin natives sign up to vote, they’ll be entered into a contest where they can have a private meeting with him.
Continuing his get out the vote drive, Vernon appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of the program’s #PlayAtHome series. It’s tough to see his face, as you can see in the clip below, and with good reason. Across Vernon’s face is the message ‘Wisconsin/Register to Vote Online or By Mail/By/Wednesday/October 14/2020. Oh and he performed “22 (OVER S∞∞N).” The performance was (as you can guess) to help raise awareness for the voting initiative.
