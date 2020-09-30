Jónsi Recruits Robyn for ‘Salt Licorice’

With Shiver dropping on Friday (Oct. 2), Jónsi has shared a new single titled “Salt Licorice” that features none other than Swedish pop queen Robyn.

The song is packed with the artist’s signature mash-up of distorted sounds but this time is a dance banger.

“‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn said in a statement. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

Unlike his previous dark visuals, the pink-laced accompanying video shows Jónsi giving us a haircut that is juxtaposed with someone whipping their hair back and forth.

“Salt Licorice” is one of two collabs on the upcoming album. “Cannibal” features Liz Fraser. Jónsi has previously released “Exhale” and “Swill.”

Watch the video for Jónsi’s “Salt Licorice” featuring Robyn below.

Shiver is out on Oct. 2 via Krunk.