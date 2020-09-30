John Lennon Tribute Concert to Feature Patti Smith, Jackson Browne and More

The 40th Annual John Lennon Tribute, featuring previously unseen and newly recorded performances Jackson Browne, Patti Smith, Natalie Merchant, Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Bettye LaVette and more can be viewed online beginning on the late Beatles’ birthday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

It will be shown through Oct. 12 at Midnight and benefits the Theatre Within’s Real Love Fund.

The program will include unreleased performances from previous Tributes, plus new performances of Lennon and, of course, Beatles classics. For more information, and to view the concert, go here.

“For 40 years, Theatre Within has remembered John with its heartfelt annual tribute, while having a powerful positive impact with its John Lennon Real Love Project music program for those by impacted cancer. What a wonderful way to honor John and his highest values!” Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, said in a statement on the Theatre Within’s website.

Theatre Within, in partnership with Gilda’s Club NYC and Gilda’s Club Westchester, provides the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting workshop, plus workshops in art, meditation, and more. All Theatre Within workshops are currently available online.