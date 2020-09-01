John Frusciante Shares ‘Amethblowl’ From Upcoming Solo Album

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has shared “Amethblowl,” which is off Maya, his upcoming all-instrumental electronic solo album.

The record is dedicated to his cat Maya, who recently died. The guitarist says in a statement, “Maya was with me as I made music for 15 years, so I wanted to name it after her. She loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn’t seem right to call myself Trickfinger, somehow, so it’s by John Frusciante.”

Maya is inspired by his favorite music: ’91 to’96 UK breakbeat hardcore and jungle.

Listen to the single below.

Frusciante left the Chili Peppers following the group’s 2006’s double Stadium Arcadium album. When he rejoined in December 2019 the guitarist replaced Josh Klinghoffer.

Pre-orders for Maya are available at Frusciante’s Bandcamp page, here. The album will be released on Oct. 23 through Venetian Snares’ Timesig label.