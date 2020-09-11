James Blake Releases Emotive Rendition of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’

James Blake is “back to blonde,” according to his Twitter. And he’s also back to Blonde apparently, too.

The London singer-songwriter just shared a heartfelt rendition of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” — a track he helped arrange and produce off the 2016 album Blonde — on streaming services Friday. It’s a track that fans have been begging for after he first performed the song live in 2017 and later shared a stripped-down Instagram cover back in January.

And in celebration of the record (or also likely not) he’s decided to bleach his hair.

I heard you might like an official recording of this… pic.twitter.com/hOmFzoGVQ4 — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 10, 2020

Last month marked four years since Ocean released the seminal record, which closes with “Godspeed” along with track “Futura Free.” Blake opens with the track’s signature piano chords before diving into Ocean’s lyrics, leaving his rendition true to the original and just as powerful.

Blake has also covered other tracks throughout the year, such as Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” but there’s nothing quite like covering a song you were behind.

Check out Blake’s version below: