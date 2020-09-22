Into It. Over It. is back. The project of musician Evan Weiss is back with a new album for the first time in four years. Due to the pandemic, Weiss and company won’t be able to perform these tunes live, but they’re doing something that’s as intimate as it can get in this climate.

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), Into It. Over It. will share a special prerecorded live performance shot last month in Chicago in partnership with Chicago film production team Emulsion Labs and local bohemian art space The Red Room. It will be the group’s first performance in four years. The set, which would have been the songs they would have performed on tour, will instead be chopped into four separate mini-sets.

SPIN will broadcast the first of those sets on our Instagram. The remaining three sessions will be available to stream through the band’s Patreon.

Tune in tomorrow at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST to check out the band’s first performance in four years.

The latest Into It. Over It. album, Figure, is out now.