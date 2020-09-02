Hot Chip Revive the Velvet Underground’s ‘Candy Says’

Hot Chip has given The Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says,” off their 1969 album, Boston Tea Party (Live), the electronic treatment.

Despite adding more tech to the sound, they stay fairly faithful to the original, which was a song the UK band used to play in their younger years.

“Candy Says” is the lead track to announce Hot Chip’s latest compilation, Late Night Tales, dropping Oct. 2. Fever Ray, Nils Frahm and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith have contributed mixes to the record.

“​We’ve put together a mix of music which ties all of these ideas together and represents some of our favourite [sic] music new and old, some of it directly influential on Hot Chip and some of it music we have discovered and loved, been surprised by and connected to,​” band co-founder Alexis Taylor said in a statement.

​“There are three new songs of ours which we’re really proud of, and which I think connect naturally with the nocturnal world the compilation speaks of, and a cover of ‘Candy Says’ which is one of the first songs the very early version of Hot Chip played when we were still at school.”

Taylor also added, “​I think we all had slightly different understandings of what a Late Night Tales compilation might consist of; varying interpretations of the brief,​” says Taylor. “​For some the mix might be what you’d want to listen to as your late night continues, after a night out. For others maybe it suggested a selection of music for listening to as you drift off to sleep; then again it could just be music evocative of night time, or concerned with its traditionally ‘darker’ moods​.”

Late Night Tales is set to release on Oct 2.

Watch Hot Chip’s cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says” and the trailer for their upcoming compilation, Late Night Tales below.