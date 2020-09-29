Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78

Helen Reddy, the singer best known for the feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” has died at the age of 78. Reddy’s children confirmed the news on Reddy’s verified Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever,” the statement read.

Born Oct. 25, 1941 in Melbourne, Reddy had 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the aforementioned “I Am Woman,” “Delta Dawn” and “Angie Baby.” She won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1973 and was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady.”

A few months ago, a biopic on Reddy’s life titled I Am Woman, was released and starred Tilda Cobham-Hervey.