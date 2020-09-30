After months of socially distant performances from their homes, Haim brought some live music to The Forum in Los Angeles — or close to it.

Performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Sept. 29), Haim took fans to the parking lot of the LA venue. Set up in a line, Danielle swapped her guitar for a place at the drumkit and led the band in a live rendition of “Gasoline.”

Accompanied by a piano player, the Haim sisters brought us a performance that we’ve been waiting for from the band.

On the heels of their latest album’s release, they did get together to perform “Gasoline” altogether. They also got together to celebrate dropping Women in Music Pt. III with a livestream from a deli — the band’s initial live tour plan prior to the pandemic.

The group also filmed their video for “Don’t Wanna” at the same venue.

Watch Haim perform “Gasoline” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.

Haim released The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 earlier this month, and find out more about the making of their latest LP in our July SPIN cover story.