Haim Drop The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1

Following the release of their Women in Music Pt. III in June, Haim just dropped a remix bundle called The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1.

The new set includes five versions of the track, featuring Lauren Auder, mmph, Amber Mark, Solomonophonic as well as Jack and Henry. With the addition of horn sections and chopped-up electronic distortions, each take is sonically different from the other. And considering all the choreography that the Haim sisters have shared on social media during quarantine, this is perfect to add to your next Haim-fueled dance party.

While the pandemic stopped all tour plans, Haim celebrated the release of their latest album with a live-streamed deli show. They also released “I Know Alone,” “Don’t Wanna” and “Gasoline” prior to Women in Music Pt. III’s release. You can also read our recent SPIN cover story on the band here.

See the tracklist below.

The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1 Tracklist:

1. “Summer Girl (Lauren Auder & mmph Remix)”

2. “Summer Girl (Amber Mark Remix)”

3. “Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Bouncey House Remix)”

4. “Summer Girl (Jack and Henry’s Yellow Smiley Remix)”

5. “Summer Girl (Solomonophonic Slooey Gooey Remix)”

6. “Summer Girl (Video Version)”

You can listen to the remixes here.