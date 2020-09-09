Gorillaz Team Up With Robert Smith on Latest Song Machine Drop

After taking a bit of a summer break, Gorillaz have just released their latest offering from the Song Machine project.

“Strange Timez” brings The Cure’s Robert Smith into the Gorillaz growing list of collaborators that include Tony Allen, Schoolboy Q, Octavian, Georgia, Joy Division’s Peter Hook, Fatoumata Diawara and Octavian.

Meanwhile, the video for the new track is literally out of this world as Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and 2-D take us around space while Smith takes the form of a satellite.

The group also shared that they’ll be releasing a new album, Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, as well. The collection, which is out on Oct. 23, will feature new collaborations with the likes of St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John, EarthGang, and GoldLink.

Gorillaz kicked off the Song Machine project in January with “Momentary Bliss” with slowthai and Slaves. Since the launch of the project, they have released “Désolé”, “Aires”, which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “How Far”, “Friday 13th” and “PAC-MAN.”

They’re also releasing The Gorillaz Almanac in October celebrating 20 years of the band’s visual history.

Listen to Gorillaz’ “Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith below.

Here is the tracklisting for both the regular and deluxe versions of the album:

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

Deluxe:

1. Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith)

2. The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck)

3. The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John)

4. Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent)

6. The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian)

9. Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. Opium (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

17. How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)