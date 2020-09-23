FXXXXY, a Dallas-based rapper and producer, has died from “complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure,” an IGA spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 23). He was 25.

“We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans,” IGA executive vice president Joie Manda said in a statement. “Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit. His talent was undeniable. He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon.”

His family also released a statement:

“The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

Services are currently being planned and will take place in his hometown of Dallas. More information will be released in the coming days.

FXXXXY broke ground with his 2016 Cartel Shawty and 2017’s Flawed Up Shawty EP, which offered up hit songs — “Lip Service 5″ and “Beep Beep.”

In addition to an early cosign from Earl Sweatshirt in 2015, FXXXXY collaborated with a number of artists, including Gunna on “Need You” and Lil Durk’s “Follow Me.”

More notably, FXXXXY has been known for his work with Future. He was an engineer on 2019’s SAVE ME and produced “Government Official” and co-produced “Extra.” He also worked on co-engineering “Solitaires” from last year’s High Off Life.

“We are extremely shocked and devastated by the passing of FXXXXY, a friend and dream client,” Gelareh Rouzbehani of Rouz Group said in a statement. “A person who devoted his life to music. FXXXXY had unwavering loyalty, undeniable work ethic, and was a person of character and integrity. He always remained true to himself. Every person who was blessed enough to know him can attest to this. Our deepest condolences to the Watkins family. We love you kid.”

Watch FXXXXY’s video for his last single, “Paranoia/#1 Stunna,” below.