Erick Morillo, ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ, Dies at 49

Erick Morillo, the Colombian-American DJ who shot to fame in the 1990s with his hit song “I Like to Move It,” has died at the age of 49, according to Miami’s Local10. He was found at his Miami Beach home on Tuesday morning. No cause of death has been revealed and according to Local10, police were still on the scene.

Morillo, the founder of Subliminal Records, is best known for his 1993 hit “I Like to Move It,” which was released under the Reel 2 Real moniker and featured the Mad Stuntman. The song was one of the first big songs from the ’90s house boom and it made him one of the world’s first international superstar DJs. “I Like to Move It” also had a resurgence in the 2000s with its inclusion in Madagascar.

In December, Morillo was accused of sexual battery but had denied the accusations. However, after a rape kit test tested positive for his DNA, Morillo turned himself in to police last month. Morillo was scheduled for a court hearing this Friday (Sept. 4).

Over the years, Morillo continued to release a number of singles, EPs and remixes, with the final being 2019’s “Fifth Element.”