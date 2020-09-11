We’ve heard a lot from Elvis Costello in the last month, but nothing as playful as his latest track “Hey Clockface/How Can You Feel Me,” which is out now.

The new single — which is the title track for his upcoming album arriving next month — follows releases “Phonographic Memory” and “We Are All Cowards Now,” both of which dropped in August. It sounds jazzier than anything like the former singles, but that’s just the way Costello does it.

It was recorded in Paris back in February — right before everything went south — alongside jazz ensemble Le Quintette Saint Germain. Throughout, you can hear the group’s friendly clarinet-playing and some scatty percussion to round it all out.

'Hey Clockface' is “An Elvis Costello & Sebastian Krys Production” following on from their work together on Elvis Costello and The Imposters @RecordingAcad winning album “Look Now.”

‘Hey Clockface,’ scheduled for release on October 30th by @ConcordRecords https://t.co/C0D3AuTeK2 pic.twitter.com/XSr83ldLVs — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) September 5, 2020

Hey Clockface will be Costello’s first album since 2016’s Look Now and will be released on Oct. 30 via Rounder Records. Listen to the new single below: