Elton John will be back in North America…in 2022.

While he’ll be resuming the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in the UK in fall 2021, he explained that he wanted to make sure that everything and everyone is safe.

“While the scientists are making great progress,” he said in a video posted to social media, “we’re making big plans to make a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

It is with great excitement that we can announce Elton's return to the stage in North America on January 19, 2022. For more information, please visit https://t.co/CcJKU471U8 #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/M3qZrR5yYE — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 23, 2020

John also added that his shows for New Zealand will be pushed to 2023. And if you’re worried that the tour will just never happen, the legendary pop singer reassured fans not to be concerned.

“But don’t worry about me,” he said, “I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go.”

And considering delaying his New Zealand dates due to walking pneumonia in February, this is a relief.

You can find more information about Elton John’s new 2022 North American dates here.

Aside from spending time with his family, he hosted a special Coronavirus socially distant event back in March and announced the upcoming release of his career-spanning Jewel Box.