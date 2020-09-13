Dinosaur Jr. spent the weekend playing live shows to actual crowds, traveling to South Farms in Morris, Connecticut Friday and Cheshire County Fairgrounds in Swanzey, New Hampshire last night for two drive-in concerts. While fans rocked out from their cars, the band treated them to two new songs — “Garden” and “Long Time” — at both gigs.

J Mascis also revealed that the band “somehow” finished a new album while in lockdown. “We finished an album somehow during Covid times,” he said before diving into “Long Time” at the Swanzey show. “I guess it won’t come out for a little while, but we’re gonna play a couple songs.”

“This seems weirdly normal to me somehow,” Lou Barlow confessed about the nature of socially distanced shows before playing “Garden.” “This seems like this should have happened a long time ago.”

Watch fan footage of Dinosaur Jr. playing “Garden” and “Long Time” below.

Dinosaur Jr. isn’t the only band opting for drive-in concerts instead of livestreams. Andrew McMahon played a couple shows back in July, as did Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, and Nelly. Most recently, Metallica recorded a live show that aired at drive-in theaters across America as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.