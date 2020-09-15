In a year full of malaise, a number of your favorite musicians have performed covers that have taken on an extra meaning. Brandi Carlile’s cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World” is the latest and is top-notch.

Shared on her social media platforms, Carlile’s chilling take of the synthpop tune (one that she’s been performing live for quite some time), along with cellist Josh Neumann adds urgency to what’s already an angsty song.

While in quarantine, Carlile has performed several virtual concerts from her Washington home.

“It’s a mad world, but we’re in this together,” she said before signing off. “Vote.”

If that’s not enough, Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith approved of this version, which he tweeted in response to seeing the video.

Check it out below.