Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2021 dates have changed for the second time. The annual fest will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021.

On the festival’s website, organizers thank concertgoers for being “loyal Bonnaroovian(s)” and say, “we encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, however, we will make refunds available for those who cannot attend.”

Information on the lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.

All current 2021 Bonnaroo ticket holders for the originally rescheduled June dates: You have the opportunity to get ticket and camping refunds by logging into your Frontgate account and selecting the refund option beginning on Sept. 30, 2020, at 8 am CT.

The refund window will close on Oct. 31, 2020, at 11:59 pm CT. All ticket holders who do not select the refund option will be automatically rolled over to the Bonnaroo Sept 2-5, 2021 dates. It’s simple to “rollover” already purchased tickets: “No action is required. Wristbands will ship for those new festival dates summer 2021.” If you move and need to update your shipping address, that can be done here if purchased through Frongate, and here if bought via Pollen.

For those who used a layaway plan to purchase tickets, that order is eligible for a refund, less the $10 non-refundable layaway fee. You still need to follow the steps to request your refund.