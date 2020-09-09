Bob Mould shared “Siberian Butterfly,” he third single from his upcoming Blue Hearts album, which drops Sept. 25. Mould explained via a statement that the song is about “collectors. People with excessive means who gather the works of creative folk for their ego-driven portfolios.”

“Siberian Butterfly” is the third track released from Blue Hearts; “American Crisis” was the first, while the lyric video for the song “Forecast of Rain” came out July 13. Blue Hearts is the former Hüsker Dü and Sugar frontman’s fourteenth solo record.

Check out “Siberian Butterfly” below.

As Mould was writing “Siberian Butterfly,” he noted that “the narrative shifted toward themes of change, growth, and freedom. These motifs are central to how we become our true selves. This is how we begin our journey toward our true identities. It’s autobiographical as well. I put myself through some self-hating years as a young gay man – never feeling ‘good enough,’ not recognizing the positive qualities I had to offer while inhibiting the development of my gay identity,” he said in a statement.

The singer/songwriter added a wish for his creation: “I hope for a world where all people can be what they want to be. Life seems shorter every day; maybe this simple song can be of use to people who are struggling to find their true self. “