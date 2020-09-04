Billie Joe Armstrong has been no stranger to covers throughout quarantine, but his latest rendition of a new wave classic might just take the cake for his best yet.

The Green Day frontman just dropped his Amazon Original cover of Wreckless Eric’s “Whole Wide World” on Friday. The punk legend takes the 1977 Nick Lowe-produced track that’s fairly faithful to the original with some extra tambourine and clapping here.

The track follows a summer filled with weekly covers, including Eric Carmen’s “That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” and The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” from the 1996 film of the same out of tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger. He’s also covered Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” “War Stories” by Starjet, Don Backy’s “Amico” and Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.” He also recently shared a version of “Johnny B. Goode” that he performed as a kid.

In a recent interview, Armstrong admitted to being uncomfortable with fame and fake fans.

