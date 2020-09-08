Billie Eilish Unveils New Signature Fender Ukulele Model

Grammy-winning phenom Billie Eilish added another feather to her cap with the release of a Signature Ukulele from Fender, the instrument embodying her preferred specs and aesthetic with her distinct “blohsh™” pattern.

“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” she said in a statement. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing. The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically, if you know three chords you can play almost any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.”

Eilish plays and talks about the instrument below.

The launch coincides with the addition of six of her songs, including “&burn,” my strange addiction,” and “ocean eyes,” (for guitar and uke only) to online learning app Fender Play.

Additionally, in recognition of her connection to the instrument and the history of the ukulele in Hawaii, Eilish and Fender are making a donation to the Aloha Mele Fund, a non-profit that is working to support coronavirus relief efforts for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawaii.

The Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele is a stage-ready concert body ukulele built with a Sapele top, back and sides featuring a black matte finish and Fishman® Kula preamp for those looking to plugin. Additional specs include a walnut fingerboard, white dot inlays and Nickel hardware.

The instrument retails for $299.99.

Check out images of it below.