Billie Eilish Announces Documentary, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’

If you thought the party was over for Billie Eilish, she just shared another reason to bring out the confetti.

The superstar announced her latest venture on Monday, an Apple Original Films documentary titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” set for a February 2021 release..

The doc is directed by R.J. Cutler, the mind behind“Belushi,” “The September Issue” and “The War Room,” and it will launch both in theaters and on Apple TV+. While a recently released trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the film, one can assume that it takes a look at Eilish’s early life, as it features a shot of her as a child playing the piano toward the end.

The announcement comes after Eilish’s reveal of her new Fender ukulele, so clearly she’s been pretty busy in quarantine.

Check out the trailer below: