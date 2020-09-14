Bill Wyman Auction Breaks Record for Most Expensive Toilet Seat, Bass Sold

Talk about flushing your money down the toilet.

This weekend, a collector dished out $1,152 for a yellow Rolling Stones’ tongue logo toilet seat cover during an auction of bassist Bill Wyman’s archival belongings. The purchase via Julien’s Auctions made a splash in the history books, with the cover becoming the most expensive ever sold at an auction.

Wyman’s auction also set a few other records.

His 1969 Fender Mustang Bass with a Competition Orange finish — designed by Leo Fender before he left the company — went for $384,000, the highest a bass guitar has ever sold for. Wyman’s 1962 VOX AC30 Normal model amplifier also took home an unexpected victory for most expensive amp ever sold at an auction, landing for $106,250.

CREDIT: Frazer Harrison

Most impressively, the top-selling item at the three-day event was a 1968 Gibson Les Paul Standard Model Gold Top guitar and case, which Brian Jones used in The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus concert show in 1968. It sold for $704,000, over three times more than its projected sale of $200,000.

For the auction, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Prince’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.