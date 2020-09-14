News \
Bill Wyman Auction Breaks Record for Most Expensive Toilet Seat, Bass Sold
Rolling Stones bassist fetches hefty sum for archival belongings at auction
Talk about flushing your money down the toilet.
This weekend, a collector dished out $1,152 for a yellow Rolling Stones’ tongue logo toilet seat cover during an auction of bassist Bill Wyman’s archival belongings. The purchase via Julien’s Auctions made a splash in the history books, with the cover becoming the most expensive ever sold at an auction.
Wyman’s auction also set a few other records.
His 1969 Fender Mustang Bass with a Competition Orange finish — designed by Leo Fender before he left the company — went for $384,000, the highest a bass guitar has ever sold for. Wyman’s 1962 VOX AC30 Normal model amplifier also took home an unexpected victory for most expensive amp ever sold at an auction, landing for $106,250.
Most impressively, the top-selling item at the three-day event was a 1968 Gibson Les Paul Standard Model Gold Top guitar and case, which Brian Jones used in The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus concert show in 1968. It sold for $704,000, over three times more than its projected sale of $200,000.
For the auction, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Prince’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.