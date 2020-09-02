Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to Release Two New Albums

Big Thief singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker released the lead single, “anything,” today (Sept. 4) from her songs album, which will join instrumentals as her fourth and fifth solo albums. The records are due on Oct.23, via 4AD.

The video for “Anything” can be seen below.

The writing and recording for Songs and instrumentals began in April, following Big Thief’s COVID-related tour cancellation. To escape New York City, Lenker found a cabin in Western Massachusetts to write and record, and it was done all digitally.

“As I settled into the cabin over the course of a month, I grew really connected to the space itself,” Lenker said in a statement. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

“I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time Phil arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears. I was basically lying in the dirt half the time. We went with the flow. A lot of the focus was on getting nourishment from our meals. We cooked directly on the woodstove, and we went on walks to the creek every day to bathe,” she continued.

“I’m grateful that this music has come into existence,” she added. “These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

Pre-order songs and instrumentals here.

songs tracklist

1. two reverse

2. ingydar

3. anything

4. forwards beckon rebound

5. heavy focus

6. half return

7. come

8. zombie girl

9. not a lot, just forever

10. dragon eyes

11. my angel

instrumentals tracklist

1. music for indigo

2. mostly chimes