Big Boi and 2 Chainz Battle on Celebrity Family Feud

Legendary Atlanta rappers Big Boi and 2 Chainz went head to head on last night’s (Sept. 24) Celebrity Family Feud.

The pair battled over questions including “my wife’s like a bloodhound, she can smell WHAT on me a mile away.”

2 Chainz’s team was victorious. The prize of $25,000 was donated to the TRU Foundation, an organization that focuses on bringing positive experiences to young people.

Check a few clips from the action below.

2 Chainz recently dropped a video for “Money Maker,” which featured Lil Wayne.

In June, Outkast alum Big Boi shared his latest single “Can’t Sleep” with Sleepy Brown. His most recent studio album was 2017’s Boomiverse.

Earlier in the week, Weezer and Fall Out Boy went head-to-head on the show.