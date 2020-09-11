Eight months after the release of their fourth album, Always Tomorrow, Best Coast are giving fans of the album a well-deserved treat.

On Friday, the L.A.-based duo dropped a new live EP, Live at World Cafe, comprising tracks from the first live performance of the album and a few more from California Nights.

“Today we share with you a new live EP from a show we played at World Cafe in Philadelphia in early 2020 before Always Tomorrow came out,” singer Bethany Cosentino said in a statement. “It was the first time we played new songs for fans, and the first time we stepped on stage as a full band in a really long time. 2020 obviously went a lil crazy and we were forced to put everything on pause, but we hope this Live At World Cafe EP will make you feel like you’re hanging with us.”

The live EP release also includes some signed vinyl copies available on the group’s website. But before grabbing a copy, check out Best Coast’s 10th-anniversary performance of Crazy for You in quarantine.

Check out the tracklisting below and you can listen to the album below: