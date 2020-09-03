Beastie Boys to Release New Greatest Hits Compilation Album

They’ve released a retrospective photo book and film, so it makes perfect sense that the Beastie Boys are prepping a musical accompaniment to it.

Ad-rock and Mike D. will be releasing Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song greatest hits compilation, as the third release in the group’s trilogy of 2020 creations. The collection will feature all of the group’s biggest songs and span from License to Ill to Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2.

Beastie Boys Story, which was released earlier this year, is currently nominated for five Emmys.

Beastie Boys Music will be released on Oct. 23 via UME on both CD and as a 180gram two-LP vinyl set. Pre-order it here.

See the full tracklisting below.

CD/Digital

So What’Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

Body Movin’

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2 LP VINYL

Side A

Side B

Side C

Side D

