Beastie Boys to Release New Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Set is a companion to 'Beastie Boys Book' and 'Beastie Boys Story'
They’ve released a retrospective photo book and film, so it makes perfect sense that the Beastie Boys are prepping a musical accompaniment to it.
Ad-rock and Mike D. will be releasing Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song greatest hits compilation, as the third release in the group’s trilogy of 2020 creations. The collection will feature all of the group’s biggest songs and span from License to Ill to Hot Sauce Committee Pt. 2.
Beastie Boys Story, which was released earlier this year, is currently nominated for five Emmys.
Beastie Boys Music will be released on Oct. 23 via UME on both CD and as a 180gram two-LP vinyl set. Pre-order it here.
See the full tracklisting below.
CD/Digital
So What’Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
Body Movin’
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2 LP VINYL
Side A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
Side B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What’Cha Want
Side C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
Side D
Body Movin’
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win