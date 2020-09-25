Watch the Beastie Boys’ Final-Ever Show at Bonnaroo

Don’t let the flurry of activity in the past few years fools you, it’s been over 11 years since the Beastie Boys last performed live. Crazy, right? If you missed the trio’s final show at Bonnaroo, though, you’re in luck.

The Beasties’ set was broadcasted as part of Bonnaroo’s ROO-ALITY stream on Thursday night, and by popular demand, the stream will now be available to check out all weekend.

“We’ve heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at @Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend,” the group’s account tweeted.

The last gig..

Check it out here: https://t.co/IEXboJhtAl pic.twitter.com/OgedhHkloH — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 25, 2020

So there you have it. Get a glimpse of the rap icons’ final gig while you can — which you can see below.