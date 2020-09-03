American Authors, the New York-based indie rockers behind classic hits like “Best Day of My Life” recently announced a new five-track EP out later this month, but fans won’t have to wait two more weeks to get another taste of Counting Down (out Sept. 18 via Island). The catchy quartet have just released the EP’s title track, an ode to the feelings of loneliness and homesickness that can overcome artists while they’re on the road.

“There are so many nights I fall asleep away from my loved ones and I just count down the days till I’m back home with them,” vocalist Zac Barnett says about the inspiration for the new song. “My girlfriend, my dog, my cats, my friends, my family. I’m so thankful to tour and play music for a living, but some days you just can’t help but get homesick.”

Alongside this spring’s “Best I Can” and the recent single “Brick by Brick,” “Counting Down” helps to clarify the sound and tone of the new EP — showing that Barnett, guitarist James Adam Shelley, bassist Dave Rublin, and drummer Matt Sanchez are as capable of writing an unforgettable tune as ever nearly a decade after smashing on to the scene with their first album.

Check out the exclusive premiere of “Counting Down” below, and tune in tomorrow at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST to hear Barnett perform both new and old material on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream.