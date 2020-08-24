Why You Should #giveashit

November 3rd. That’s it. That’s what it’s all about.

But it’s not the whole story. Our world is on fire — and not in a good way. No matter where you stand or what you believe in, not giving a shit is not an option right now.

For those who don’t know how to take action, we’re giving you a chance. Go ahead and #giveashit on your social platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Insta Stories, Twitter — and share why you’re voting on November 3rd.

We may share your story.

Yes, your story. Make it personal. What you stand for is personal. All we ask is that you stand for something. And you vote.

Tag your friends and favorite recording artists and challenge them to do the same. If you need inspo, we’ll be featuring our favorite artists who genuinely #giveashit and, in their own words, why they’re voting in November.

Why? Because if an estimated 62% of people use social media every day, and if a tiny percentage of them are influenced by someone else’s story — your story — that’ll be enough to make a difference.

Think the upcoming election has nothing to do with you? After all we’ve been through together, do you still think it doesn’t matter if you give a shit or not?

It has everything to do with you. (Yeah, you!) Read on to find out why:

An estimated 43% of eligible voters —over 100 million people—didn’t vote in the 2016 election. Go ahead and ask “what if?” but whatever you do, don’t sit back and let it happen again. The arts—music, dance, theater, television, movies, fine art—are about to get completely stiffed on funding . WIPEOUT. Try if you will to imagine a life without music or TV or movies…pretty boring, huh. Especially in the time of a pandemic. Oh, yeah… pandemi c. Think maybe we need someone who can try to help keep us from dying when we go outside? Ask yourself… Self, do we really want someone we don’t trust telling us what’s going on in the world? Well, that’s why freedom of the press is so important. All over the world it’s under threat , now more than ever. Might be truly awesome if there were real jobs for real people…am I right? Please, whatever you do, don’t say you care about climate change and not vote. If you do, I’m sending a very pissed off Greta Thunberg to your house. Still not convinced? Think about civil rights, kids in cages, separated families, BLM, the shitty state of healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, workplace equality, and, for the win, preserving the very right to vote itself. Feel free to add to the list. What’s your issue? We really want to know. Tell us why you’re voting on November 3 rd and tag #giveashit.

And share the shit out of it.