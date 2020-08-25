News \
Village People’s Victor Willis Mocks RNC for Using ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ Announces Biopic
Whew
You can say this much about the Village People’s Victor Willis: he doesn’t mince words.
In an eventful 24 hours, the singer, who already has had some choice words for President Trump after telling him to stop using their “Macho Man” before his rallies, mocked the Republican National Convention in a Facebook post after it played “Y.M.C.A.” after officially tapping Trump as its 2020 nominee for president.
Republicans doing the Y.M.C.A dance on the opening day of the Republican National Convention? Now they’ve gone too far! …
Posted by Victor Willis on Monday, August 24, 2020
This comes a few days after he mocked Kanye West’s presidential bid, which you can see here.
But in a bit more positive news, Willis also said on Facebook that the Village People are getting a biopic — or are at least far down that road.
“You heard it here first. A Village People biopic is in the works (serious negotiation stage). The first real Village People motion picture! The biggie are the music rights. Then life rights (me, Jacques estate, Henri’s estate). Finally, agreeing on a script. The most I can say is that it involves Universal Pictures. Announcement imminent,” he wrote.
What comes next, well, just tune in to Willis’ Facebook page to find out. See the final post below.
You heard it here first. A Village People biopic is in the works (serious negotiation stage). The first real Village…
Posted by Victor Willis on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
For the 30th anniversary of “Y.M.C.A,” we published an oral history where the groupmembers chimed in about its meaning.