Vicky Cornell wants to set the record straight about reports regarding the vandalizing of the statue of her late husband, Chris Cornell.

“I know the news of the vandalism was as heartbreaking to many of you as it was to our family. So I wanted to share this with you and clarify the misinformation that continues to be spread online about supposed rioters and ‘save the children’ protestors being responsible for this senseless based on a image [sic] being circulated showing writing on the sidewalk,” she said in a new post on Instagram.

She continued, “A few days prior to the vandalism, someone wrote in sidewalk chalk ‘Save the Children’ in front of the statue. It rained the night before. Consequently, by Thursday AM when the vandalism occurred, much of the chalk writing was gone leaving only the words ‘Children.’”

She went on to say that the accounts who have been spreading the “false narrative” also liked posts that encouraged vandalism.

“It is heartbreaking to think that anyone would wish for such a senseless act,” she wrote. “It is equally upsetting to now see these same people falsely blaming others. We would appreciate it if those accounts would stop spreading misinformation and fomenting discord, as it tarnishes Chris’ legacy, masks the truth, and hurts those who Chris loved as well as Chris’ true fans.”

Read Vicky Cornell’s full statement below.