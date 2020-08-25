Tricky dropped a new single/video, “I’m in the Doorway” today (Aug. 25), from his upcoming thirteenth studio album, Fall to Pieces album, due out Sept. 4 on False Idols. The tune, which follows previous singles “Fall Please” and “Thinking Of,” features guest vocals courtesy of Danish singer Oh Land.

The founding member of Massive Attack explained in a statement, “With most of my stuff, there’s nothing else like it around. But with ‘Fall Please’ and ‘I’m In The Doorway’, it’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop.”

“Thinking Of,” the previous single from the forthcoming disc, dropped July 28.

Tricky’s 2021 tour dates, slated to begin Feb. 21 in Copenhagen, are on sale here, while pre-orders for his new Fall to Pieces record are here.