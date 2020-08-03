Thurston Moore, Mark Lanegan, Real Estate and more are paying homage to Galaxie 500 with a new cover series.

The new song project coincides and celebrates the vinyl reissue of their live LP, Copenhagen, for Record Store Day and the special release of a limited-edition Dogfish Head Galaxie 500 beer. The project has been curated by David Newgarden, WFMU radio director in the ’80s/’90s as well as longtime manager of Guided By Voices and Yoko Ono.

Other participants include Dylan Carlson (with Lanegan), Kiwi Jr, Deadbeat Beat, Rachel Haden, Hamilton (British Sea Power), Jeanines, Calvin Johnson, Alan Licht & Rebecca Odes (Love Child), Barbara Manning, Mark & Evelyn (Mark Robinson of Unrest, Evelyn Hurley of Blast Off Country Style), Glenn Mercer (of the Feelies), Mercury Rev, Stephin Merritt (the Magnetic Fields), the Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure At Heart), Papercuts, Surfer Blood, Versus, Xiu Xiu and many more.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the previously planned concert at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade will not be taking place. However, 20-20-20, also known as Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang who are behind the project, is sharing at-home performances that will be uploaded every weekday from today (Aug. 3) until Aug. 28 — the day before Record Store Day.

Watch Kiwi Jr perform Galaxie 500’s “Tugboat,” off their 1988 debut LP, Today, below.