The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said that his band plans to release another new album in 2021, telling NME: “It might be better than this one. … We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio.

“Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers said. The band, whose sixth album, Imploding the Mirage, landed Aug. 21., has already tracked new songs with producers Jonathon Rado and Shawn Everett, Flowers saying, “We did a week in Northern California.“I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

The singer, who recently relocated from Las Vegas to Utah, also told the outlet that the new album won’t be a “quarantine album, observing, “You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly.”

The Killers, who have five consecutive chart-topping studio albums: 2004’s Hot Fuss; Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012) and Wonderful Wonderful (2017). The have a U.K. and European tour scheduled to begin May 25, 2021 in Doncaster, U.K.

