Mark Kozelek, the musician behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, was accused by three women last week of sexual misconduct; today it was announced that the six November 2020 shows scheduled for the UK, Ireland and Europe have been postponed. The official Sun Kil Moon site simply states: “**November tour rescheduled for 2021. Dates TBA.**”

There was no information on whether the currently scheduled 2021 performances, slated to begin Feb. 1 in London and run through Feb. 17 in Berlin, will happen.

SPIN reached out to promoter TEG MJR for clarification on whether the tour dates were postponed or outright canceled.

Last week, when SPIN reached out to Kozelek’s publicist for comment about the sexual misconduct allegations last week, the publicist replied, “Sorry, I haven’t been able to speak to Mark about this. I’ll let you know if that changes.”