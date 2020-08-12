As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the globe, Stevie Nicks has shared a journal entry, dated Aug. 10, that expressed her feelings about what the Fleetwood Mac singer calls “a real ‘American Horror Story”’ and strongly encourages people to put masks on.

“What’s going on in our country now is a real ‘American Horror Story,'” Nicks wrote in the piece posted on Twitter last night (Aug. 11). “Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from — ‘Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules and not party’ — we will never get rid of the virus.”

Before urging people to wear masks, Nicks talked about how the coronavirus has left some with lingering symptoms and health issues long after they’ve recovered.

“Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus — you will be fighting the after effects [sic] for the rest of your life,” she wrote. “Micro-blood clots — in all your organs, in your brain — neurological problems, a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back.”

Nicks offered the possible reality of what she would face if she contracted the virus, saying, “If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old.”

Since the pandemic has shut down the concert industry, many independent venues are in jeopardy of shuttering for good, despite Congress’ recent introduction of a new bill to help venues. Nicks closed her journal entry with even a bigger message of the virus’ danger, and also offered her view of the future of live music.

“This virus can kill you,” she wrote. “It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road. Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger, never take your life for granted.”

Read Stevie Nicks’ full journal entry below.