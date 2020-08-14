Snoop Dogg is celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s birthday with a new dedication track, “Nipsey Blue.” The late rapper would have turned 35 tomorrow (Aug. 15).

Sampling Dorothy Moore’s 1975 hit version of Bob Montgomery-penned track “Misty Blue,” Snoop goes into full-on melodic mode and sings along with what sounds like Moore. If you listen blues singer’s original version, Snoop stays true to the song and doesn’t really change many of the words — except for the obvious “Misty” for “Nipsey.”

Snoop teased the track on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 13) with a social post showing a gif of the LA rapper pour one out for Nipsey at a previous concert.

a tribute to my neffew Nip comin tomorrow 🙏🏾 stay tuned ! #nipseyblue pic.twitter.com/gcjd3pPG8i — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 13, 2020

The rappers worked on a number of tracks together including “The Life,” “Upside Down,” “Ice Cream Paint Job (West Coast Remix),” “Snitches Ain’t…,” “Californication,” and “Do the Damn Thang.”

Listen to Snoop Dogg’s “Nipsey Blue” below.