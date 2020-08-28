Smashing Pumpkins Return With ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour of Love’

A couple of weeks after teasing activity, the Smashing Pumpkins are officially back.

Billy Corgan and company released a pair of new songs, “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love,” the first songs from an upcoming album they’re working on that will be out on Sumerian Records. The lineup — which is essentially the founding one sans D’Arcy Wretzky — also includes guitarist Jeff Schneider.

“‘Cyr’ is dystopic folly,” Corgan said in a statement. “One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The Pumpkins last released new music in 2018, with the Rick Rubin-helmed SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. You can read our review of the album here.

This year was supposed to be a fairly active one for Billy Corgan and company. They had booked a quick run of the southeast on their Rock Invasion 2 tour and were slated to open for Guns N’ Roses on select stadium dates. But that whole COVID thing got in the way of their well-laid plans.

Listen to “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love” below.