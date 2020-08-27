Silver Synthetic, the New Orleans-based psychedelic-garage band, will drop their four-song Out of the Darkness EP on Jack White’s Third Man Records on Oct. 2, with a full album set to arrive in 2021.

What began as a fun way for Bottomfeeders’ Chris Lyons to tinker with songs that didn’t work for that band became an entirely new project. The quartet, which formed in 2018, is comprised of Chris Lyons and Lucas Bogner of the band the Bottomfeeders, bassist Pete Campanelli and Kunal Prakash from Jeff the Brotherhood. Their first show was fittingly at ManRay Records in, of course, New Orleans.

Third Man co-founder Ben Swank recalls seeing Silver Synthetic at a bar for the first time: “It was one of those moments that immediately caught everyone’s attention in the room when they started playing, where you realize there is something special going down… I was floored by these incredible songs that felt familiar even though I’d never heard them before in that way that only great music does. There is a solid sense of history to these songs, but they are indebted to nobody and completely original. Excited for the world them.”

Listen to the title track below.

Pre-save Silver Synthetic’s Out of the Darkness EP here. Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Anyway I Can

2. Unchain Your Heart

3. Making Time

4. Out Of The Darkness