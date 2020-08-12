A smiling cardboard cutout of Rush bassist/singer Geddy Lee joined other fans in the stands for a Toronto Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays season ticket holder joins other rocking sports fans “attending” MLB games — including late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul — whose cardboard doppelganger made an appearance at a Texas Rangers game this week.

It’s not clear whether Lee himself was responsible for the cutout’s appearance in the States; the Blue Jays are playing in New York rather than their usual home in Toronto due to border-crossing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the game, Lee wasn’t able to indulge in one of his hobbies due to his cardboard status: Lee is an avid collector of baseballs. His collection includes a signed baseball from every member of the 3,000-hit club. He’s also thrown out the first pitch at the Blue Jays home opener in 2013.

The Lee cutout had prime seats next to Blue Jays superfan “Home Plate Lady.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was apparently “seated” to Lee’s right, wasn’t pictured.